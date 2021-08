The Arizona Diamondbacks (41-83) will collide with the Colorado Rockies (57-66) in the finale of a three-game weekend tournament at Coors Field in Denver on Sunday, August 22, 2021, at 3:10 PM ET. Arizona needs a win here to prevent a series sweep and snap a two-game losing streak versus the Colorado Rockies after a 4-9 loss in the opening game on Friday and a 2-5 defeat in Game 2 on Saturday. The Diamondbacks managed to score only four runs after the 6th frame in a 4-9 loss to the Rockies in Game 1. Arizona ended up scoreless in the last four innings after scoring 2 runs in the 5th while hitting eight shots last time out. Pitcher Zac Gallen made a good start with 7.0 scoreless innings on three hits while granting just one walk and struck out nine Colorado hitters in the losing effort. LF Daulton Varsho acquired a one-run score on a double with an RBI while 2B Drew Ellis added one run for the D-Backs in defeat.