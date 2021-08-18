Arrow Video FrightFest to Host UK Premiere of “Pretty Boy”
The shocking Hollywood nightmare continues…You first screamed at the masked serial killer Pretty Boy in LBGQT+ director Marcel Walz’s 2020 breakout FrightFest attraction BLIND. Now after infiltrating the life of sight-impaired actress Faye, Pretty Boy is back for more glamour, glitter, and guts. In this campy horror gore-fest from the helmer of the BLOOD FEAST remake, Pretty Boy takes Faye from her Hollywood Hills home to gain access to an A-List Valentine’s Day party. But soon the party becomes massacre central as our handsome maniac runs amok amongst the disco lights and Beautiful People with his trusty butcher’s knife. PRETTY BOY screens at Arrow Video Frightfest on Friday, August 27th, 2021 at 10:50 am.rue-morgue.com
