Risk Team Discovers Previously Unknown Autodesk Software Vulnerability
During a recent client engagement, the DGC penetration testing team identified a previously unknown vulnerability affecting the Autodesk Licensing Service, a software component bundled with nearly all licensed Autodesk products. The vulnerability exists in a software component common to most Autodesk products and impacts nearly all organizations using licensed Autodesk software in any capacity. The Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures number is CVE-2021-27032, Autodesk Licensing Service: Local Privilege Escalation.cybersecdn.com
