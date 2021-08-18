Silicon Valley Pioneers
On this date in 1947, two friends who met as Stanford University undergrads filed articles of incorporation for a new company. The firm had been launched nearly a decade earlier as a partnership between pals with no venture capital fund behind them and no specific idea of the products they wanted to invent. The sum total of their assets consisted of $538 in start-up money from friends and family and a physical plant consisting of a rented car shed on Addison Street in the then-sleepy college town of Palo Alto, Calif.thejacksonpress.org
