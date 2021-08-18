Silicon Valley Pioneers

Madeleine Rivera, 33, a contracted food service worker at Google’s campus, is clinging to the smallest signs that someday workers will return to the company’s sprawling campus. In recent weeks, she has been handing out free peach ice pops to Google workers who have returned and trying not to think about the rise in Covid cases on the horizon. “That’s what we like to do. We like to make people happy,” she said. “It feels like things are normalizing a little bit despite the delta variant.”