Hancock County, KY

Mask up, get vaccinated and stop COVID

By Linda
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the start of the COVID-19 pandemic people furiously debated what steps we need to take to abate the pandemic. No matter the recommendation, some people claimed the steps did not work. The two most heated points of contention concern masks and COVID-19 vaccines. Many people claim masks do nothing to stop the spread of COVID, and the vaccines are simply unproven experimental drugs being foisted upon people.

Related
Whatcom County, WAKGMI

Health officials urging vaccinations in wake of 5th COVID wave

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – Local health providers and officials continue to urge everyone who can to get vaccinated during what they say is definitely a fifth wave of COVID-19 illnesses. Whatcom County Health Department director Erika Lautenbach and PeaceHealth’s Regional Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sudakar Karlapudi gave an update on...
Public HealthThe Tribune-Democrat

Experts answer your COVID-19 questions: 'If a vaccinated person is exposed to a positive COVID-19 case, does that person need to get tested and wear a mask?'

CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention): Interim Public Health Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated People says:. • Added a recommendation for fully vaccinated people who have come into close contact with someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 to be tested three to five days after exposure, and to wear a mask in public indoor settings for 14 days or until they receive a negative test result.
Birmingham, ALDothan Eagle

Back to square one: UAB expert says social distancing, masks, vaccinations are key to stopping COVID-19 surge

It is like jumping from an airplane without a parachute. That is what one expert at the University of Alabama at Birmingham says about not choosing to get the COVID-19 vaccine. As the delta variant continues to rip through the United States, Alabama is now home to the highest COVID-positivity rate in the nation. The state’s low vaccination rates, combined with the delta variant’s high viral load and transmissibility rates, make for a deadly combination that experts say can only be stopped by social distancing, wearing masks and getting vaccinated.
Pharmaceuticalshamptonroadsmessenger.com

COVID Update: Delta Variant, Vaccines, Boosters and Masking Protect yourself – get vaccinated!

The Delta variant is causing the number of COVID cases across the nation and world to spike. Delta is much more contagious than past versions of the virus; those infected with Delta have higher viral loads (more virus amounts) in their body. The best way to protect yourself is to get vaccinated. The COVID-19 vaccines prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death and also help reduce the spread of the virus in communities. To find a COVID-19 vaccine near you visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682). In Virginia, third dose booster shots of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are now available for residents who are moderately and severely immunocompromised; the FDA has not recommended additional doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at this time. Individuals who are immunocompromised and have already received two doses of either Moderna or Pfizer should wait at least 28 days after their second dose before receiving their third dose. The third dose should be the same manufacturer as the previous two doses when possible, but this is not required. For information on COVID-19 vaccines for moderately to severely immunocompromised individuals, visit the Virginia Department of Health website. Yesterday, President Joe Biden announced that COVID-19 booster shots will be available for all Americans beginning the week of September 20. Individuals can get a booster eight months after their second dose.
Beaumont, TXKFDM-TV

Key details about third dose of COVID-19 vaccine administered by Beaumont Health Dept.

BEAUMONT — From Beaumont Health Department - The Beaumont Public Health Department will be administering the 3rd dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for people with a moderately to severely weakened immune system, who have already received two (2) doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine. The 3rd dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be given Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. The 3rd dose of the Moderna vaccine will be given Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. For people who received either Pfizer or Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine series, a third dose of the same vaccine should be used. You will need to bring your COVID-19 vaccination record to receive a 3rd dose.
Kidsriograndeguardian.com

Freeman: For Our Children: Wear a Mask; Get Vaccinated

We must be thankful, here in the Rio Grande Valley, most people comply with masking recommendations. We must be especially thankful for the relatively high vaccination rate—much higher than Texas as a whole, and even higher than much of the U.S.As well as we are doing, we need to do better.
Alabama StateMic

An Alabama doctor will stop seeing patients who refuse to get the vaccine

The number of positive coronavirus cases is growing at a terrifying rate across the U.S., but nowhere more so than the South. The top 10 states with the most new COVID cases are all in the South, and it’s no coincidence that vaccination rates are lowest in these states. As officials debate dryly over mask mandates, some frontline healthcare workers are taking matters into their own hands. This Alabama doctor is reportedly refusing to continue treating unvaccinated people at his practice.
Maryland Statefoxbaltimore.com

COVID-19 in Maryland|1,131 cases in 24 hours

BALTIMORE (WBFF) - The Maryland Department of Health released updated coronavirus numbers Saturday morning. As of 10:00 a.m. there are 485,978 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland, 1,131 cases have been reported in Maryland in 24 hours. The statewide positivity rate is now 5.07% increased by 0.01 ; one death...
Pharmaceuticalswashingtonnewsday.com

A study found that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is more effective against the Delta Variant than the Pfizer vaccine.

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine More Effective Than Pfizer Against Delta Variant: Study. According to a new preprint study published on Sunday, Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine may be more efficient than Pfizer-in BioNTech’s preventing infection caused by the more contagious Delta version. In the study, which was published on preprint server medRxiv, a...
Yakima, WAKIMA TV

Hundreds show up to protest mask, vaccine mandates

YAKIMA -- Over 200 people rallied Saturday afternoon near Chesterley Park to oppose mask and vaccine mandates issued by Governor Inslee. They say requiring their kids to wear masks for several hours per day in the classroom amounts to taking away their freedom. "I feel like it [masks] don't have...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
American Council on Science and Health

COVID vaccines kill? A Second Look At Scary VAERS Reports

COVID-19 vaccination has been linked to a collection of severe side effects. Many cases of anaphylaxis, myocarditis, Guillain-Barre syndrome, blood-clotting disorders and even Bell's palsy have been reported to the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) since the first shot was approved last December. Predictably, these self-reported incidents have provided ample fodder to activist groups and skeptics working to scare people away from effective and very safe immunizations for COVID-19.
Public HealthPosted by
Wisconsin Examiner

Mask, vaccine mandates get support, but mostly will be up to private sector

As the COVID-19 delta variant continues to spread, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers expressed support Thursday for schools, hospitals and businesses that institute mask mandates or require vaccines. During a briefing for reporters held online, Evers also said his administration would decide within a week whether it will require state employees to be vaccinated for the […] The post Mask, vaccine mandates get support, but mostly will be up to private sector appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.

