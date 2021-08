IOWA CITY, Iowa - Sam LaPorta took up golf last summer. He’s a quick learner, based on his 8 handicap. “I like my irons,” said LaPorta, who spent the summer working on the grounds crew at the University of Iowa’s Finkbine golf course. “I can’t drive it very straight. I got a new driver this year. Couldn’t figure it out. Maybe that was my problem. But 160 to 180 yards, I’m plunking it on the green.”