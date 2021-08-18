Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

A virtual three-day cheese and booze festival is coming to Melbourne

By Rushani Epa
Time Out Global
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking to have a Gouda time this lockdown? Well you can have a grate time with this three-day virtual cheese and booze festival by 14 Days of Cheese. Get on the Cheese festival is set to take place from Friday, August 27 to Sunday, August 29 and will showcase some of the city's best cheesemongers, distillers, brewers and wine producers.

www.timeout.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Moondog
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gouda Cheese#Booze#Patch Wines#Moondog Brewery#Cumulus Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
World
Related
Maryland StatePosted by
Only In Maryland

Pile Your Plate With Delicious, Cheesy Noodles At The Maryland Mac And Cheese Festival

Attention, all foodies! There’s a festival in the works that promises to be the culinary highlight of your year. Scheduled for August 28 and 29, 2021, the event will celebrate macaroni and cheese in all of its glorious forms. From traditional to downright creative, these dishes will be too delicious to pass up. So whether […] The post Pile Your Plate With Delicious, Cheesy Noodles At The Maryland Mac And Cheese Festival appeared first on Only In Your State.
Kalamazoo, MIWWMT

Growlers' Mac & Cheese Festival to return this October

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Mac & Cheese Festival, hosted by the Kalamazoo Growlers and Outlier Events, is set to make a return in October 2021. Organizers invited local food vendors to share their unique take on the classic dish on Saturday, Oct. 9 at Homer Stryker Field. “We are excited...
WorldPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Melbourne Film Festival Cancels In-Person Screenings As City Enters Sixth COVID-19 Lockdown

For the second year in succession, the Melbourne International Film Festival is moving to a digital-only event after the Australian state of Victoria entered a sixth lockdown due to a surge of COVID-19 cases. “In light of the current COVID situation in Melbourne, and with the safety of audiences and staff at the forefront of their thinking, the Board and Management of the Melbourne International Film Festival have taken the difficult decision to cancel the in-cinema component of this year’s festival, planned to be delivered from Thursday 12 to Sunday 22 August,”  organizers behind MIFF said in a statement released Tuesday. Australia’s biggest and oldest film festival, which began on Aug. 5 and runs through to Aug. 22, plans to expand the online MIFF Play section to 70 short films and 94 features. The Sydney Morning Herald reports that some of the most prominent films in MIFF’s original lineup will not now screen at all, including the opening film, Leah Purcell’s The Drover’s Wife. Justin Kurzel’s Nitram will not screen in Melbourne or online but is still set to screen at MIFF satellite events at regional theaters.
Platteville, WItelegraphherald.com

Chalk & Cheese Festival returns in Platteville

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville’s annual Chalk & Cheese Festival will return to City Park on Saturday, Aug. 14, following a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Visitors will be able to watch sidewalk artists create artwork from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., sample artisanal cheeses and listen to live music from 4 to 7 p.m., according to a press release.
Drinksdakotanewsnow.com

Cheese and Ice Cream Festival returning to Strawbale Winery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It has been a busy summer for Strawbale Winery, and they’re gearing up for another big event. The Great Plains Cheese and Ice Cream Festival will be taking place at the winery Saturday, August 14. Since opening 15 years ago, Strawbale Winery has...
Festivalculvercitynews.org

Hollywood Fringe Festival returns both virtually and in person

The Hollywood Fringe Festival is an annual, open-access, community-derived event celebrating freedom of expression and collaboration in the performing arts community. The non-profit company gives 100% of box office revenue back to participating artists and venues, and that’s over 3.4 million dollars since the inaugural festival in 2010. This makes donations essential for both day-to-day festival costs as well as the growth of festival programs and resources.
Ashland, ORashlandnewplays.org

Ashland New Plays Festival Announces 2021 Fall Festival Will Be Virtual

Ashland New Plays Festival has reluctantly decided to present its 29th annual Fall Festival virtually, due to uncertainty about the course of the pandemic. The Festival’s Board of Directors met recently to consider plans for its annual flagship event. While it is not scheduled to take place until mid-October, the board and staff have been monitoring the local rise of COVID-19 cases closely.
FestivalTime Out Global

Not one but THREE festivals are coming to Clapham Common over the bank holiday

Clapham Common is in for a hell of a party this August Bank Holiday weekend, with not one, not two, but three festivals planned. Clapham Common Summer 2021, organised by event promoter Festival Republic, features three completely new festivals – and there’s something for everyone. YAM Carnival on Saturday August 28 is followed on Sunday 29 by RTRN II Dance, before everything draws to a close on Monday 30 with ALT+LDN.
Theater & DancePosted by
indyweeknc

OutSouth Queer Film Festival Stays Virtual for 2021

Still from Eleven Weeks, one of the short films in the festival. As COVID-19 cases begin to rise again, with the spread of the Delta variant, it may be best to consider activities that you can still do at home. Activities that also support local businesses are even better. Thankfully,...
Howell, MIWLNS

Howell Melon Fest brings thousands to city during three day festival

HOWELL, Mich. (WLNS) – Thousands came to Downtown Howell this weekend for the Melon Fest. The festival was canceled last year due to the pandemic. This year’s festival wrapped up on Sunday with a farmers market with plenty of people, food, drinks and fun. Despite some controversy over the event in the past few weeks, people said they’re happy they got to enjoy the festivities.
Grove, OKTahlequah Daily Press

Live music coming to Grove for Labor Day Festival

GROVE – The 2021 Jana Jae Fiddle Camp & Music Fest will be held over Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 3-5. This event is split between two locations surrounding the beautiful Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees: Snider’s Camp and the Grove Civic Center. The event offers an opportunity to learn to...
Vista, CAKPBS

Virtual Vista Viking Festival For 2021

The annual Vista Viking Festival will be online again for 2021. Every summer community groups in Vista come together to put on the festival which celebrates Norwegian culture and includes arts and crafts booths, local craft mead, Viking reenactment groups, music, axe throwing and blacksmithing. The festival was also online in 2020 due COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy