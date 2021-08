Nature’s might is impressive. On July 20, the clouds rolled in and released a deluge over the east end of the Telluride Valley, which, in turn, unloosed a torrent of mud, boulders, tree limbs and water down Royer Gulch. The mudslide coursed over the Spur and down the Idarado Legacy Trail, leaving behind about a third of a mile of devastation in its wake. The trail was impassable, clogged with approximately 3,000 of tons of debris, several feet thick in places. San Miguel County parks and open space director, Janet Kask, said the aftermath of the gully washer was mind-boggling.