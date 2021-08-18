Cancel
Obituaries

Lillian LaPalio

By Sandy Illian Bosch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLillian LaPalio, 100, passed away peacefully Aug. 9, 2021, surrounded by her family at King-Bruwaert House in Burr Ridge. From her birth in 1921 in Chicago to her death, she nourished people around her with love, friendship, inspiration, hospitality and joy. Her gifts of advocacy, service and inclusiveness were evident in her work with the Illinois Department on Aging, and the recent leadership roles she held, including coordinating the renovation of Berger Park in Chicago (which became affectionately known by the local children as "Grandma Lil's Park"), organizing Operation Warm Heart, a local knitting group that donated hundreds of knitted items each year to local groups and charities in the Hinsdale/Burr Ridge area, and her three terms as Resident Council president at KB House.

