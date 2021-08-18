Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Robert N. Reiland

By Sandy Illian Bosch
thehinsdalean.com
 5 days ago

Robert “Bob” N. Reiland of Clarendon Hills passed away Aug. 11, 2021. Bob’s brain cancer was incurable, but he battled it with determination, grace and positivity. Bob received his bachelor’s in history from the University of Redlands and a juris doctorate from the University of Illinois College of Law. His career included positions at The Fourth District Illinois Appellate Court, Illinois State Commerce Commission, Chapman and Cutler Law Firm, Illinois Bell and Ameritech. Bob also worked at Motorola and Nokia, where he traveled internationally and appreciated the opportunity to meet clients and customers from all corners of the globe. In 2015 he retired as vice president and general counsel of SAC Wireless.

www.thehinsdalean.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Advisors#Board Of Trustees#Illinois College#Illinois Bell#Cutler Law Firm#Ameritech#Motorola#Nokia#Sac Wireless#Union Church Of Hinsdale#The Morton Arboretum#The Art Institute#Wellness House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Politicsthehinsdalean.com

It takes a village - SAMMY HANZEL, RECREATION SUPERVISOR

Anyone who has attended Hinsdale's Fourth of July celebration, sifted through the parks brochure or clicked on the village's website has witnessed firsthand the work of Sammy Hanzel. As recreation and marketing communications manager for the village, Hanzel not only plans a host of special events but also lets people...
Deerfield, NHthecantoncitizen.com

Perry, Robert A.

A celebration of life has been scheduled on Saturday, August 21, for Robert (Bob) Arthur Perry, of Deerfield, NH, who passed away peacefully on December 19, 2020, due to complications from his valiant battle with lung cancer. There will be a gathering of family, friends and neighbors to celebrate Bob’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy