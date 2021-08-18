Robert N. Reiland

Robert “Bob” N. Reiland of Clarendon Hills passed away Aug. 11, 2021. Bob’s brain cancer was incurable, but he battled it with determination, grace and positivity. Bob received his bachelor’s in history from the University of Redlands and a juris doctorate from the University of Illinois College of Law. His career included positions at The Fourth District Illinois Appellate Court, Illinois State Commerce Commission, Chapman and Cutler Law Firm, Illinois Bell and Ameritech. Bob also worked at Motorola and Nokia, where he traveled internationally and appreciated the opportunity to meet clients and customers from all corners of the globe. In 2015 he retired as vice president and general counsel of SAC Wireless.