Sime Darby Plantation, Tri-Mode, S P Setia, Widad, AirAsia, KLK, Batu Kawan, Samchem, Berjaya Food, Kelington, Grand Hoover, Tomei, Kawan Food, Central Global, Komarkcorp and Tasco

By Izzul Ikram
theedgemarkets.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (Aug 18): Based on corporate announcements and news flow today, companies that may be in focus tomorrow (Aug 19) include: Sime Darby Plantation Bhd, Tri-Mode System (M) Bhd, S P Setia Bhd, Widad Group Bhd, AirAsia Group Bhd, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd, Batu Kawan Bhd, Samchem Holdings Bhd, Berjaya Food Bhd, Kelington Group Bhd, Grand Hoover Bhd, Tomei Consolidated Bhd, Kawan Food Bhd, Central Global Bhd, Komarkcorp Bhd and Tasco Bhd.

