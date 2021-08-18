Cancel
Was thinking the same thing

Cover picture for the articleHaving a breakthrough National Champ like Mekhi was a huge step for the program. And the success both Mekhi and Ty have had on the National/International scene helps. But demonstrating that others are now building on that success shows that the program is working and can take good wrestlers to the next level internationally. Most of the best folkstyle wrestlers have those aspirations too, and we typically lost those recruiting battles before. Maybe that tide is turning.

I think it's going to come down to three things...

Which coach does Traudt like the most or trust the most? Second, with which staff is he most comfortable and, third, with which roster is he most comfortable? Everything else is a far distant fourth. And, I have a suspicion that the second two items I listed pale next to the importance of the relationship he has with the head coach. For these reasons, I feel cautiously optimistic, but you never know. There is also that pesky wild card: does he want to stay close to home and play for Nebraska? Go 'Hoos!!!
CM Punk Thinks Getting Released Could Be The Best Thing For Many WWE Superstars

CM Punk’s stock in the pro wrestling world is still incredibly high, thanks to Starz’ show Heels and his impending AEW debut. Ringside News exclusively reported that Punk has signed a contract with AEW. It was also reported that Punk is reportedly 100% for an AEW Chicago show, and many are expecting to see him on August 20th at the United Center for Rampage.
Nope---I know a former 4 year walk-on under Bronco very well

The limit on the sidelines was not confined just to walk-ons. What blew me away was that you had to be selected to sit with the group of non-suiting up players (in sweats) seated together in the stands, as well. So, if you were in the dog house for some reason, you were on your own on game day.
He knows plenty about basketball. Who are you?

Typical Duke & UNC pre-season picks. UVA usually post-season #1. ** -- Beetle 08/22/2021 1:15PM. He joined May of 2019. Very different perspective than those who’ve been -- NaturalMysticHoo 08/22/2021 6:56PM. Hope Duke fantasy alums recover from their super spreader event by tip-off. ** -- ChiTownHoo 08/22/2021 2:46PM. Seeing Casey...
CTB has upstanding character, but I think it is obvious he is recruiting

Looks like the pack line defense doesn’t translate to the softball field -- JMUcavfan 08/23/2021 6:16PM. CTB has upstanding character, but I think it is obvious he is recruiting -- CrabberCavalier 08/24/2021 12:17PM. It's the perfect crime that no one can prove or discourage ** -- ThatDadgumBiscuit 08/24/2021 2:41PM. Are...
Same here.

Probably a good indicator of program health. Last two QBs are in the NFL -- hoorulestheacc 08/24/2021 05:53AM. He's tracking stats well so far in a lot of ways and also seems to have the -- ThatDadgumBiscuit 08/24/2021 10:21AM. Not calling him a shoe in but saying he has the...
Does anybody really think

That, aside from possibly a few interstate battles(UF/FSU, Clem/SC, Ga/GT) the SEC or there TV partner is all that concerned whether the Alliance shuts them out scheduling wise? I would expect the SEC to increase the number of conference games, take a bunch of phone calls from G5s looking for a pay day and a shot and just keep on moving. I will say I am skeptical of the Alliance and what its real value might actually be, at least until a much better feel and sense of how the three conferences might really work together becomes apparent.
He and I were in same class at AHS. we were starting guards on BB team. He

Was also the starting QB and a pitcher. He grew up as a country boy on Lamb's road hear AHS, where his dad was a mailman. We were very good friends, as I lived about a mile away in Hessian Hills . He was not known as a scholar in HS whereas I was #2 in our class, but we both went to UVA and he graduated from the E school and worked for VEPCO for many years. I was an accounting major. I moved away from C'ville to take my first job in Charlotte, but he stayed there, so we kind of lost contact. He took up FB refereeing at the HS level, then ACC and finally the big time in the NFL.
I have just realized who needs to be brought into the ACC

Yup, this move would put the ACC over the Top. First, we poach Vanderbilt from the SEC. Then we head North and snag Northwestern. Then, we have Dabo place a call to his good friend David Shaw and have Stanford join the party. Bring them all in, add them to the existing members and VOILA! We will be looking at by FAR the best conference...for academics, and isnt that what it is REALLY all about anyway? I mean, who WOULDNT wanna see an Academic bowl with that conference?
Oregon Ducks best fans I’ve met in C-Ville.

Got to see a Heisman QB in Marriotta. Went 70 yards on a third & 8 QB draw. Unbelievable. No Hoo within 10 yards. Regarding the return game with Trojans worst team they’d had in 30 years. Tried to hand it to Virginia. Not good enough to win it. Should be playing Army Navy &’Airforce. Been saying that for years.
Listening to the LRA interviews most former Pete players

Don’t really say much about him one way or the other except for one guy Cade lemke I think who didn’t paint a very good picture as far a communication between the coach and himself. His story combined with the others relative silence made me think Pete was fairly disconnected from the players. On the other hand quite a few of the guys that played for Leiato spoke highly of him including JR Reynolds whom I assumed wasn’t a fan after watching him scowl at Dave after draining a shot during a game.
Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About The Rams Fan Fight

The Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers played a preseason game at SoFi Stadium on Saturday night. The on-field product was not the story of the game, though. The story of the game was the fight involving several Rams fans in the stands of SoFi Stadium on Saturday evening.
This is what happens when you let fans back into the stadium

LOL. Throw bottles at players all game. Freak out when he tosses one back. -- Wahoos1 08/23/2021 6:45PM. Well, he DID go from kinda dead to pissed and chucking it aggressively. LOL ** -- jdubforwahoowa 08/23/2021 6:49PM. Pitch is the interpetation of sound frequencies by the human brain and ear...
Young Gators will get experience quick

After two long weeks of camp, the Florida Gators were back in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium for one more dress rehearsal before the season. For weeks the coaches have been running players through drills, working on fundamentals, and installing the offense and defense. Sunday night's scrimmage, one that Florida was happy to get through without injury, was a chance for the coaches to see how far the players have progressed in that time.
Cville food scene is very good for a city of its size.

Alliance is a voting bloc on Playoffs and TV rights (remove ESPN power) -- nyny 08/24/2021 4:29PM. Don't count on USC being part; they've been pissed longer than Clemson -- rdm 08/24/2021 4:37PM. USC and ND to ACC? Any interest at all or do you think USC eyes the --...
And we already have the acc/big10 game,

And we’ve played Cal in bb a couple of times, had a holiday tourney game with ASU, and would have had a tourney with UCLA if not for COVID. Fb we’ve had Indiana and Oregon recently. So we add maybe a game for each sport beyond what we already are doing. It’s fine. Just let it be what it is.

