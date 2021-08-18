Was thinking the same thing

Was also the starting QB and a pitcher. He grew up as a country boy on Lamb's road hear AHS, where his dad was a mailman. We were very good friends, as I lived about a mile away in Hessian Hills . He was not known as a scholar in HS whereas I was #2 in our class, but we both went to UVA and he graduated from the E school and worked for VEPCO for many years. I was an accounting major. I moved away from C'ville to take my first job in Charlotte, but he stayed there, so we kind of lost contact. He took up FB refereeing at the HS level, then ACC and finally the big time in the NFL.