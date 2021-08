Villarreal have signed Bournemouth winger Arnaut Danjuma. Danjuma joins the Europa League winners on a contract to 2026. He said at his presentation: “I want to thank the club for betting on me. Villarreal has just won an important trophy and wants to continue growing, just like me. It is an exciting challenge. I really want to start playing for my new club and to be able to repay the confidence of the club by offering my best level.