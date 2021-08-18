Faster, More Effective, Less Costly COVID-19 Test Developed by the NIH

J Med Virol. 2021 Aug 24. doi: 10.1002/jmv.27290. Online ahead of print. Many aspects of the humoral immune response to SARS-CoV-2, as its role in protection after natural infection are still unclear. We evaluated IgA and IgG response to Spike subunits 1 and 2 (S1 and S2) and Nucleocapsid proteins of SARS-COV-2 in serum samples of 109 volunteers with viral RNA detected or seroconversion with different clinical evolution (asymptomatic, mild, moderate and severe COVID-19), using the ViraChip® Test Kit. We observed that the quantification of antibodies to all antigens had a positive correlation to disease severity, that was strongly associated to the presence of comorbidities. Seroreversion was not uncommon even during the short (median of 77 days) observation, occurring in 15% of mild-asymptomatic cases at a median of 55 days for IgG and 46 days for IgA. The time to reach the maximal antibody response did not differ significantly among recovered and deceased volunteers. Our study illustrated the dynamic of anti-S1, anti-N and anti-S2 IgA and IgG antibodies, and suggests that high production of IgG and IgA does not guarantee protection to disease severity and that functional responses that have been studied by other groups, as antibody avidity, need further attention. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.