Faster, More Effective, Less Costly COVID-19 Test Developed by the NIH

By Robert Dillard
docwirenews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) have developed a quicker, more effective, and less costly method to detect SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). The method was developed in collaboration with with the National Eye Institute (NEI), the NIH Clinical Center (CC), and the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research (NIDCR). The report of the new technique was published in iScience.

