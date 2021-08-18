Marcus & Millichap Tapped to Sell Two Coliving Apartments in D.C.
Marcus & Millichap has been tapped to sell Common Richardson and Common Monroe, two turnkey coliving apartment buildings located in Northwest Washington D.C. The two properties will be the first purpose-built coliving assets to trade on the D.C. market. Common Monroe & Common Richardson are master-leased by coliving property management company Common. Common Monroe is a 16,800-square-foot coliving building that was formerly the Mt. Rona Missionary Baptist Church. Common Richardson is located two miles north in the Shaw neighborhood. Common Richardson was also recently constructed, having opened in 2017.www.connectcre.com
