Argentine Economy Minister Martín Guzmán said late on Monday that he has named Rafael Brigo as his new finance secretary to replace Mariano Sardi, who resigned for health reasons. An economist, Brigo (pictured on the left) comes to the post after running a division of the ministry for helping the provinces restructure their debts, according to a press release. He previously was a spokesman on the board of the securities regulator CNV and a manager of economic and social studies at Banco de la Pr.