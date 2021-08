Armand Gamache is now the superintendent of the Quebec Police Academy. He has been given the task of cleaning the corruption from it as he did the Quebec Provincial Police. Recent cadets have been trained to dominate the public rather than serve it. The prime mover in this effort has been Serge Leduc, the person responsible for the operation of the Academy prior to Gamache. In addition to questionable training methods, he was almost certainly taking kickbacks for most contracts with the academy. Ganache knew this but he needed proof. Consequently, he kept Leduc in a professor’s role even though he had replaced most of the worst offenders. One of his replacements was a former friend and colleague, Michael Brebeurf. Brebeurf had been forced out of the Provincial Police because of his illegal actions. Gamache was giving him a chance to teach and to serve as an object lesson.