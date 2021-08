LGBT+ activists will be protesting Ghana’s “Family Values” bill on Saturday at 2 pm in front of the London offices of the Ghana High Commission. The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, introduced as a private members’ bill in Ghana’s parliament by seven opposition National Democratic Congress MPs and the deputy education minister on 2 August, is one of the most wide-reaching bills aimed at controlling human sexuality and gender identity that the world has seen, Daily Maverick reports.