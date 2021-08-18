Cancel
Moderna begins human trials of its HIV-AIDS vaccine

marketresearchtelecast.com
 7 days ago

Perhaps the next best hope for a permanent way to defeat HIV is about to be launched. According to the trial registration data, the pharmaceutical company Modern will begin this week a phase I clinical trial of its candidate for HIV vaccine, based on the same platform MRNA behind his successful vaccine against Covid-19. The trial will test the safety of the vaccine and measure the relevant immune response generated in a small group of healthy volunteers.

#Aids#Vaccine Trial#Melinda Gates Foundation#Mrna 1574#Clinicaltrials Gov
