Moderna begins human trials of its HIV-AIDS vaccine
Perhaps the next best hope for a permanent way to defeat HIV is about to be launched. According to the trial registration data, the pharmaceutical company Modern will begin this week a phase I clinical trial of its candidate for HIV vaccine, based on the same platform MRNA behind his successful vaccine against Covid-19. The trial will test the safety of the vaccine and measure the relevant immune response generated in a small group of healthy volunteers.marketresearchtelecast.com
Comments / 0