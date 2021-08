Mike McGlone noted that Bitcoin would soon catch up with Ether’s performance amid rising institutional adoption and strong accumulations by the whales. The world’s second-largest cryptocurrency Ethereum (ETH) has registered a solid rally over the last year. As of press time, Ether (ETH) has been trading 6.78% up trading at a price of $3139 and a market cap of $367 billion. Ether (ETH) has been constantly outperforming the world’s largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin. While Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at a 50% premium year-to-date, Ethereum (ETH) has been trading at a 500% premium as of now. It clearly shows Bitcoin has a lot of catching up to do here.