The Dallas Mavericks recently inked superstar Luka Doncic to a 5-year supermax rookie extension worth $207 million. The Mavs did what they were expected to do. NBA players travel a lot and usually are bored when they are up in the sky. They usually play card games to further bond with each other or just […] The post Mavs’ Luka Doncic’s $207 million extension has JJ Redick demanding him to pay his debt appeared first on ClutchPoints.