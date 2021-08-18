Stoughton school board talks students’ mental health
Student mental health – and the possible effects of the COVID-19 pandemic has had on it – will be a focus for the district in the 2021-22 school year. Director of student services Keli Melcher, who gave a presentation to board members on the results of the 2021 Dane County Youth Assessment at the Monday, Aug. 16, meeting, said the percentage of students who experienced mental health issues was up from three years ago.www.unifiednewsgroup.com
