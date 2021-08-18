Frogs fall to Eugene for second straight night

The AquaSox saw their lead in the High-A West standings shrink to only one game Wednesday night as they fell to Eugene, 6-2, for the second straight game. The Emeralds (54-38) scored six straight runs after falling behind 1-0 in the first inning. Ricardo Genoves hit a three-run blast to left field in the second inning to put Eugene up 3-1. Brett Auerbach added a solo home run in the fifth, and the Emeralds took advantage of errant pitching in the seventh — scoring runs on a bases-loaded walk by Tyler Fitzgerald and wild pitch — to take a 6-1 lead. Eugene had only one hit in the inning but walked three times.