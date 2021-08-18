Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Everett, WA

Frogs fall to Eugene for second straight night

By Herald Staff, Sports, AquaSox
HeraldNet
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe AquaSox saw their lead in the High-A West standings shrink to only one game Wednesday night as they fell to Eugene, 6-2, for the second straight game. The Emeralds (54-38) scored six straight runs after falling behind 1-0 in the first inning. Ricardo Genoves hit a three-run blast to left field in the second inning to put Eugene up 3-1. Brett Auerbach added a solo home run in the fifth, and the Emeralds took advantage of errant pitching in the seventh — scoring runs on a bases-loaded walk by Tyler Fitzgerald and wild pitch — to take a 6-1 lead. Eugene had only one hit in the inning but walked three times.

www.heraldnet.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Everett, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Sports
City
Everett, WA
Eugene, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frogs#Aquasox#The Daily Herald#P O Box
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Delta Air Lines to add $200 monthly health insurance charge for unvaccinated staff

CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) on Wednesday said employees will have to pay $200 more every month for their company-sponsored healthcare plan if they choose to not be vaccinated against COVID-19. The move to add a surcharge to health insurance contributions is the latest tactic by corporate America to push employees to get the shots to fight the pandemic.
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Serena Williams pulls out of U.S. Open because of injury

Serena Williams will not play in the U.S. Open because of an injury, she said Wednesday. "After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring," Williams told her 13.5 million followers on Instagram.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Herschel Walker begins Georgia GOP Senate bid amid unknowns

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker said he “can’t sit on the sidelines anymore” as he joined the Republican U.S. Senate race in Georgia. He’s running with some definite advantages — including his football fame and the support of former President Donald Trump — but also with a lot of unknowns in his effort to beat Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy