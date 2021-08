Donna Grover, 95, of Litchfield Park, Arizona, passed away August 7, 2021, at her home with family by her side. She was under the care of Bliss Hopsice. Donna was born May 1, 1926, to Anthon Hill and Reva Howells Hill. She grew up and attended schools in Lewisville and Ucon and graduated from Ucon High School in 1944.