Pokemon Unite Mobile Version Official Release Date Announced
The Pokemon Company has revealed the official release date of the mobile version of MOBA Pokemon Unite. According to the official website, the mobile version will be released on September 22, 2021 for Android and iOS devices. There is already a preregistration promotion ongoing on the App Store and Google Play Store. Fans who have mobile devices who wants to try out the game are advised to do so because there is a bonus for preregistration.sirusgaming.com
