Pokemon Unite Mobile Version Official Release Date Announced

Developer Signal Studios and publisher Accelerate Games revealed that Toy Soldiers HD will be getting released next month. Revitalizing the classic PC title as you compete on the battlefields of old using soldiers straight from the toy box, as you'll get a few different kids of nostalgia memories playing this game. The team has set the release for bot PC and all three major consoles on September 9th, 2021. Enjoy the latest trailer below as the game will be out in about four weeks.