Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nolensville, TN

Lightning Storms With Straight-Line Winds Possible Today/Tonight

By Megan Hanna
nashvillesevereweather.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Storm Prediction Center believes there’s a 5% chance you will see damaging straight-line wind within 25 miles of you today and tonight. While the threat is low, it is not zero. Two of our communities have seen the affects of microbursts recently, Oak Hill and Nolensville. Will we see another one today? We don’t know. But, the chance is there and worth noting, especially if your plans include being outdoors.

nashvillesevereweather.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oak Hill, TN
City
Nolensville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Storms#Extreme Weather#Euro#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House advances Biden's multi-trillion-dollar domestic agenda

WASHINGTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to advance key parts of President Joe Biden's agenda, after moderates and progressives reached a compromise allowing them to move forward on the multitrillion-dollar plans. In a party-line 220-212 vote, it approved a $3.5 trillion budget...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Trump-backed Herschel Walker seeks Georgia Senate seat

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker on Tuesday filed paperwork to enter the U.S. Senate race in Georgia after months of speculation, joining other Republicans seeking to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022. The 59-year-old Walker joins the race with high name recognition, known for winning a Heisman Trophy in...
NBC News

Vaccine hesitancy unlikely to disappear because of FDA approval

In deciding whether to get vaccinated against Covid-19 along with his wife, Matt Zeiss has been monitoring reports of adverse side effects tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and waiting to see when U.S. regulators fully approve the vaccines' use. That happened Monday, when the Food and...
MusicPosted by
Reuters

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies after tour pull out

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, widely regarded as one of the coolest men in rock, a jazz enthusiast and a snappy dresser, died on Tuesday just three weeks after pulling out of the band's upcoming U.S. tour for health reasons. He was 80 years old.

Comments / 0

Community Policy