Lightning Storms With Straight-Line Winds Possible Today/Tonight
The Storm Prediction Center believes there’s a 5% chance you will see damaging straight-line wind within 25 miles of you today and tonight. While the threat is low, it is not zero. Two of our communities have seen the affects of microbursts recently, Oak Hill and Nolensville. Will we see another one today? We don’t know. But, the chance is there and worth noting, especially if your plans include being outdoors.nashvillesevereweather.com
