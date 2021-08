So, I wonder: is this the greatest humiliation I’ve ever seen?. Donald Trump, Saturday: This is the greatest humiliation I’ve ever seen. Biden's botched exit in Afghanistan is the most astonishing display of gross incompetence by a nation's leader//Vietnam looks like a master class in strategy compared to Joe Biden’s, catastrophe. And it didn't have to happen. All he had to do is leave the soldiers there until everything's out. Our citizens. Our weapons. Then you bomb the hell out of the bases. We have five bases and you say bye bye.