R&B star R. Kelly in court for sex abuse trial

Not long after after when 'Surviving R. Kelly' wrapped up on the television screen, people in Kelly's camp made their way to the Sam Sylk Show airwaves. R. Kelly's former tour manager, Demetrius Smith, sat down with the Sam Sylk Show to give some insight on what happened with R. Kelly and Aaliyah. Demetrius Smith gave affirmation that there was in fact a marriage, because he was there. Little did we know or Demetrius Smith know, that the prosecutors office must be a fan of the Sam Sylk Show because what our loyal listeners already heard has now been turned into testimony against R. Kelly in a New York court room.