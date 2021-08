My younger brother overdosed and died recently. Though this has been a long-standing fear, and he was always in denial, but the fact of his death is staggering in countless ways. None of us saved him. The helplessness, and the sense of inevitability, is bloody impossible to make sense of. We keep trying to convince ourselves that there was an inevitability to it all, but there was and there wasn’t. His ending, did it have to come to this? Not necessarily. It wasn’t written in the stars. Had he lived differently, this wouldn’t have happened. He made his choices, but so did we.