Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Dozens of homes burn as California wildfire siege continues

By contact us
taylorvilledailynews.com
 7 days ago

GRIZZLY FLATS, Calif. (AP) — A small wildfire that swept through a mobile home park and left dozens of homes in ashes is the latest in a series of explosive blazes propelled by gusts through Northern California. The drought-parched region is expected to see red flag warnings for dangerously high winds and hot, dry weather through Thursday. Those conditions have fed a dozen uncontrolled wildfires, including the Dixie Caldor fires in the Sierra Nevada that incinerated much of the towns of Greenville and Grizzly Flats. On Wednesday, another wind-driven fire destroyed dozens of mobile homes in Lake County and injured at least one resident before firefighters stopped its progress.

taylorvilledailynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Greenville, CA
Local
California Government
City
Grizzly Flats, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Homes#Drought#Wildfire#Ap#The Sierra Nevada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Posted by
Reuters

Delta Air Lines to add $200 monthly health insurance charge for unvaccinated staff

CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) on Wednesday said employees will have to pay $200 more every month for their company-sponsored healthcare plan if they choose to not vaccinate against COVID-19. The move to add a surcharge to health insurance contributions is the latest tactic by corporate America to push employees to get the shots to fight the pandemic.
Posted by
The Associated Press

New NY governor adds 12,000 deaths to publicized COVID tally

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul promised more government transparency on her first day in office and by day’s end her administration had quietly delivered it by acknowledging nearly 12,000 more deaths in the state from COVID-19 than had been publicized by her predecessor, Andrew Cuomo. New...
Posted by
NBC News

Serena Williams pulls out of U.S. Open due to injury

Serena Williams will not play in the U.S. Open because of an injury, she said Wednesday. "After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring," Williams told her 13.5 million followers on Instagram.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Herschel Walker begins Georgia GOP Senate bid amid unknowns

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker said he “can’t sit on the sidelines anymore” as he joined the Republican U.S. Senate race in Georgia. He’s running with some definite advantages — including his football fame and the support of former President Donald Trump — but also with a lot of unknowns in his effort to beat Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Possible ‘Havana Syndrome’ incidents probed in Harris delay

HANOI (AP) — U.S. officials are continuing to investigate two possible cases of so-called Havana Syndrome health incidents that delayed Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip from Singapore to Vietnam. The investigation was in its early stages and officials deemed it safe for Harris to make her scheduled stop in Vietnam,...
NBC News

Bipartisan criticism pours in after congressmen take clandestine Afghanistan trip

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan chorus of members of Congress criticized Reps. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., and Seth Moulton, D-Mass., on Wednesday for making an undisclosed trip to Afghanistan to observe the U.S. military’s frenzied evacuation efforts. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she knew about the trip Tuesday shortly before it became...

Comments / 0

Community Policy