The most anticipated football season in Iowa State history is almost here, and Jack Trice Stadium is on track to be packed. Per Iowa State AD Jamie Pollard, Iowa State has broken its record of season tickets sold. In a tweet, Pollard stated Iowa State has sold 48,336 season tickets. Additionally, Pollard stated that if Iowa State sells the same number of Junior Cyclone Club tickets as it did in 2019, Iowa State will have sold 49,300 season tickets. For reference, Jack Trice Stadium has a maximum capacity of 61,500.