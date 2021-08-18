Cancel
Destiny 2 Season 15 Showcase Event Date and Time Announced

By Dennis B Price
Cover picture for the articleWith Season 14 of Destiny 2 in the rearview mirror, Bungie has announced the date and time for its upcoming Season 15 showcase event. The developer announced the date and time of the event on Twitter via the Destiny Twitter account, which is happening next week on August 24th at 12 PM ET. The showcase event is expected to give Destiny 2 players a proper first look at what’s coming in the free-to-play action multiplayer game’s new season.

