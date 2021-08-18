Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

The dangers of independent decision-making

winonapost.com
 5 days ago

In suggesting that masking requirements be left to local school boards, Sen. Jeremy Miller appears to endorse the notion that stakeholders should have a voice in decisions that deeply affect their lives. Doing so, however, would dangerously lead to a diversity of ideas and even robust conversation around these issues.

www.winonapost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Miller
Person
Xi Jinping
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Cdc#Who
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Mars, PAbutlerradio.com

Mars Makes Patriotic Education Decision Official

The Mars Area School Board has given final approval to a revision of the district’s mission, vision, and values statements. At their meeting Tuesday night, the board approved the second reading of an addition to existing policy 101 which talks about the district’s purpose, plans for the future, and core beliefs that guide actions.
Public HealthOdessa American

GOOD SAMARITAN: Decision making without politics

The Centers for Disease Control has recommended governmental mandates to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The public use of vaccines against the virus has become a controversial issue that has created a powerful division in opinion. Individuals have the right to refuse the vaccine. Others who are vaccinated argue that this will put them at risk. What we choose to do or not do is a personal choice. In February 2019, I had written an article on William Gassers’ Three R’s of Decision Making. The three questions include: is it right, responsible and realistic.
SciencePosted by
Reason.com

A New York Times Reporter Claims Americans Distrust the Government's COVID-19 Advice Because They Don't Understand How Science Works

Many Americans do not have much faith in the government's COVID-19 advice, which has changed repeatedly during the pandemic, often for questionable reasons. It has not helped that local, state, and federal public health officials have defended their positions with disingenuous arguments or misrepresented the scientific evidence. A survey conducted...
Public Healthcitywatchla.com

We Fact-Checked Fox News' Racist Lie. It Turns Out, the Pandemic Is Worse in Republican States

Despite the GOP’s incessant whinery about “identity politics” and the “race card,” racist dog whistles are part of their political ideology. They literally sponsored a white supremacist insurrection and made taxpayers foot the bill for white nationalists like Steve Bannon and Stephen Miller, who were on the White House payroll. Then they lied about the election. Then they tried to toss out Black people’s votes in that election. Then they lied about the insurrection to undo that election. Then they passed laws targeting Black people’s votes.
U.S. PoliticsCNET

Will a 4th stimulus check be approved in 2021? Here's the latest

Plenty of public support for a fourth stimulus payment remains as many Americans continue to struggle financially while the delta variant surges. But at this time, the House and Senate are occupied with the $1 trillion infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion federal budget package, leaving another check off the 2021 shortlist of things to be approved. But there's still relief aid on the table this year and next, especially for parents.
Alabama StateNBC News

Trump booed at Alabama rally after telling supporters to get vaccinated

Former President Donald Trump was booed at a rally on Saturday in Alabama after telling supporters they should get vaccinated. "And you know what? I believe totally in your freedoms. I do. You've got to do what you have to do," Trump said. "But, I recommend: take the vaccines. I did it. It's good. Take the vaccines."
POTUSWashington Times

Republican politicians still bitter at Trump over ‘America First’

Republican politicians in Washington have not learned a damned thing from the Trump presidency. Nor, for that matter, have they learned a thing from nearly a half-century of foreign governments’ spilling blood and treasure in Afghanistan. The world watched in horror last week as the very best, most expensive Washington...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

CNN panel blasts Biden's 'bizarre' messaging: 'You have to question, is the president insulated, isolated?'

A CNN panel blasted President Biden for what they called misleading messaging on the current crisis in Afghanistan. "There's a serious disconnect between the messaging from the Biden administration, which is essentially, 'We've got this, we have a plan, we're getting this under control. If you want to get out of Afghanistan, you can,'" The Associated Press' Julie Pace said on Sunday's "Inside Politics." "And then what we're seeing on the ground from really brave reporters who are there, from a lot of Afghan civilians who are sharing pictures of images of the scene outside the airport where, no, you cannot get out if you want to get out."
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
EatThis

Vaccine Mandates Will Come Here Now, Say Experts

The Food and Drug Administration just granted full approval to the Pfizer COVID vaccine for people 16 and up, meaning it no longer has emergency use status in the United States. What does this mean for you? Well, beyond making it even clearer than the FDA thinks the vaccine is safe—and thus experts expect more people will get theirs—it also means certain organizations who have been waiting for full approval will now mandate you to get a vaccine. "For businesses and universities that have been thinking about putting vaccine requirements in place in order to create safer spaces for people to work and learn, I think that this move from the FDA….will actually help them to move forward with those kinds of plans," Surgeon General Vivek Murthy told CNN's Brianna Keilar yesterday. Read on to see which kinds of places may be instituting mandates—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
U.S. Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Before Or After September?

Stimulus check is the only security to those citizens of the United States of America who are currently under great financial strain owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The money provided by the federal government will help them make their ends meet like food and housing. The unemployment benefit that is currently being provided to the eligible citizens of the country is to come to an end on the 6th of September. With this, the possibility for the availability of the fourth round of the stimulus checks only becomes less with time.
Enterprise, ALDaily Beast

MAGA Rep Who Boasted About Defying Pelosi’s Mask Rule Gets COVID—but Still Won’t Mask Up

Contracting COVID-19 isn’t stopping U.S. Rep. Barry Moore (R-AL) from protesting mask mandates, even as his home state has run out of ICU beds in the latest pandemic wave. “I just don’t believe in mandates from the federal government,” Moore told The Daily Beast from his farm in Enterprise, Alabama on Saturday. “If I died of COVID yesterday, I wouldn’t want to force my beliefs and opinions on anyone.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy