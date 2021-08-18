City of McLeansboro Seeking Site for New City Hall

MCLEANSBORO – The McLeansboro City Council is looking for alternate locations for a new City Hall to replace the current facility on West Main. McLeansboro Mayor Chad May says there is property the city owns that was initially targeted as a build site for City Hall, but in May’s opinion, “it’s prime real estate” just right on the Square and would hate to use that for a municipal building. May would rather see it used as a parking lot for the Square or leverage it for additional retail or business.