Joe Mowery and Lisa Martin approached village council Monday night to share concerns regarding some properties within the village of Richwood. Mowery and Martin, who are brother and sister, have two properties in the village that they are looking to sell. One property they are trying to sell is located at 143 Blaine Avenue. There have been six showings and possible buyers of the house, but they all contend that the house at 145 Blaine Avenue has a lot of vehicles in the yard, on the sidewalk and in the street. Some may not be property licensed, which is against zoning regulations. None of the six prospects have made an offer to buy the house, due to the surroundings.