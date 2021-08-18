Cancel
Trend-spotting email techniques: How modern phishing emails hide in plain sight

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the massive volume of emails sent each day, coupled with the many methods that attackers use to blend in, identifying the unusual and malicious is more challenging than ever. An obscure Unicode character in a few emails is innocuous enough, but when a pattern of emails containing this obscure character accompanied by other HTML quirks, strange links, and phishing pages or malware is observed, it becomes an emerging attacker trend to investigate. We closely monitor these kinds of trends to gain insight into how best to protect customers.

