Trend-spotting email techniques: How modern phishing emails hide in plain sight

For an iOS 15 feature that's meant to be incredibly easy to use, Hide My Email comes with a lot of options. Here's what you can - and as yet, can't - do. The forthcoming Hide My Email feature in iOS 15 is not meant to replace Sign In with Apple, but it's a clear evolution of that idea. Rather than give a company your actual email address, you give them one that works perfectly well — but which you can switch off when you need.