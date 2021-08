Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. Washoe County Health District Advising People To Stay Indoors. The Washoe County Health District is advising people to stay indoors as wildfire smoke covers the region. The health district’s Air Quality Management Division issued a Stage 3 Emergency Episode due to smoke, mostly from the Caldor Fire. The air quality for Reno-Sparks is expected to be “very unhealthy” to “hazardous” at times on Tuesday and Wednesday. Residents are asked to stay inside, with windows and doors shut, as much as possible.