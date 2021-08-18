Cancel
Interior Design

The Cavalli Penthouse: Italian Sense of Style

By Karine Monié
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the 38th Story of the Century Building, This Penthouse Is the First U.S. Project Designed by Prestigious Italian Company Roberto Cavalli Home Interiors, From Jumbo Group. Situated two floors below Matthew Perry‘s former apartment, Penthouse 38A has what it takes to amaze anyone. By way of its multiple south-facing terraces, the panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean, a golf course, and Downtown Los Angeles are incomparable. The spectacle continues, however, inside.

Roberto Cavalli
Matthew Perry
