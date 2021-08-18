Cancel
College Sports

Scott Frost and Trev Alberts

By GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Courier-Express
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteven M. Sipple: Although NCAA matter seems manageable, more drama bad timing for Frost. More drama for Nebraska? It's par for the course. It makes you wonder if the Husker football program will ever crawl from the muck.

Nebraska State
Scott Frost
#American Football#Husker
Nebraska football NCAA investigation: Rick Neuheisel says Huskers 'outed themselves'

Nebraska football fans woke up to some disturbing news on Wednesday morning, as it was reported that the school and head coach Scott Frost were under investigation for improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games. The allegations might seem small to some but many believe these are Nebraska’s first steps towards getting out of Frost’s contract. Former Colorado head coach Rick Neuheisel firmly planted himself in that camp on ESPNU Radio on Wednesday.
REPORT: Kansas Leaving the Big 12

Morgantown, West Virginia – Reports are leaking out that the Kansas Jayhawks are leaving the Big 12 Conference and will join the Big Ten!. Kansas, according to multiple reports, intends to make the announcement official “within the next few weeks” and it could be announced as early as next week.
Details on Scott Frost's buyout at Nebraska revealed

In the wake of Wednesday’s report from The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, which states Nebraska is under NCAA investigation for “improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games,” questions have been flying regarding the status of head coach Scott Frost, who many considered to be on shaky ground to begin with.
Nebraska AD Releases Statement About Scott Frost Investigation

Scott Frost‘s tenure at Nebraska has already been plagued by poor play. Now, the Huskers’ embattled head coach has an NCAA investigation looming over his tenure as well. “Nebraska’s football program and coach Scott Frost are under NCAA investigation for improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games,” college football insider Brett McMurphy reported today. “The school, sources said, has ‘significant video footage’ confirming the practice violations took place in the presence of Frost and other assistants.”
Report: Nebraska head coach Scott Frost under investigation

Nebraska football and head coach Scott Frost are under investigation for a myriad of offenses Brett McMurphy is reporting this morning. McMurphy adds Frost has retained legal counsel and has been interviewed by the NCAA. Among the allegations McMurphy is reporting are that Nebraska held workouts at an undisclosed off-campus...
Is Nebraska turning on one of its favorite sons? Here's the real issue for Scott Frost amid NCAA investigation

When your program is in the same sentence as “NCAA investigation,” it’s never a good thing. Regardless of what you think about the NCAA and its diminishing role in college athletics, there are short- and long-term associations with that. Recruiting? Yep. Public image? Absolutely. It becomes a national story. Everyone starts talking about it. Before long, you’re trending on Twitter in mid-August before an all-important Year 4 starts.
Nebraska AD Trev Alberts responds to viral 'Lil Red' uniform mock-up

It doesn’t take much to set the internet, specifically Twitter, ablaze these days. Just look at what happened on Wednesday with the potential reveal of a Nebraska alternate uniform. A tweet showing the potential design of a Lil’ Red-inspired uniform that the Huskers were supposedly going to be wearing during...
Nebraska AD Trev Alberts refutes Twitter talk of uniform change: “There won’t be any overalls on our football uniforms”

One of the most remarkable things in college football is how much attention gets paid to reports from unusual sources. Yes, every once in a while, an obscure site, local subscription site writer, or local radio host is ahead of the game on a major move, but there are many more misses than hits there. The latest case is a supposed mockup of overall-style Nebraska uniforms, first tweeted by “@QB1TATT00” (a “Gutsy QB Twitter Account that makes Videos, Gifs and images,” with 8,495 followers as of 8 p.m. ET Wednesday) Tuesday night. As John Buhler wrote in a piece at FanSided Wednesday morning, “This was a troll job that originally started as a joke on Reddit among Nebraska fans a few years ago.” But that didn’t stop countless big accounts from sharing the original tweet without looking into it, sometimes adding some level of skepticism, but sometimes not. Here are some of those:
MSU Fall Football Camp (copy)

A breakdown of Montana State's special teams before the 2021 season. None of Montana State’s starting specialists have played a game for the Bobcats yet. But the team remains optimistic about the impact they can bring.

