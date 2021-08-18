Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orangeburg, SC

Person in custody after shooting at South Carolina high school that wounded three students

WXIA 11 Alive
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORANGEBURG, S.C. — A person is in custody in connection with a shooting at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School Wednesday that injured three students. The Orangeburg County School District said the three students sustained injured from gunshots fired from a car driving by during afternoon dismissal. A later note said the injuries are believed to be non life-threatening, and the students were in stable condition.

www.11alive.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orangeburg, SC
Crime & Safety
Orangeburg County, SC
Crime & Safety
Orangeburg, SC
Education
Orangeburg County, SC
Education
County
Orangeburg County, SC
Orangeburg County, SC
Government
City
Columbia, SC
Orangeburg, SC
Government
City
Orangeburg, SC
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shootings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden under growing pressure to extend Afghanistan deadline

The Biden administration is coming under growing pressure to extend the U.S. troop presence in Afghanistan to help evacuate all American citizens and Afghan allies, even though doing so risks increasing tensions with the Taliban. President Biden has already committed to staying beyond Aug. 31 to evacuate remaining Americans but...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

'Unfair and unjust' - a bitter Cuomo says farewell to New Yorkers

NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - In his final public remarks as governor of New York on Monday, Andrew Cuomo complained about what he called the unfairness of the state investigation that concluded he sexually harassed women who worked for him. After two women went public with accounts of harassment,...
TV ShowsPosted by
NBC News

'Jeopardy!' temporary host Mayim Bialik replaces Mike Richards in self-made debacle

The past week has not been a happy one for the producers of “Jeopardy!” — the long-running television quiz show still coping with the loss of its iconic host, Alex Trebek, to cancer last year. Plans for an orderly transition to its new permanent host, Mike Richards, collapsed into chaos when Richards, the show’s executive producer, announced Friday that he was stepping down following revelations that he’d previously made a string of disparaging comments about women, Jews and poor people and that two lawsuits alleged that, while a producer on the game show “The Price Is Right,” he discriminated against two of the show's models. Actress Mayim Bialik will take over as interim host for the first few weeks following his absence.

Comments / 1

Community Policy