Person in custody after shooting at South Carolina high school that wounded three students
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A person is in custody in connection with a shooting at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School Wednesday that injured three students. The Orangeburg County School District said the three students sustained injured from gunshots fired from a car driving by during afternoon dismissal. A later note said the injuries are believed to be non life-threatening, and the students were in stable condition.www.11alive.com
Comments / 1