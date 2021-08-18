NBA Free Agency Buzz: Los Angeles Lakers work out three veteran guards
The Los Angeles Lakers completely overhauled their backcourt this offseason. They traded for Russell Westbrook, and gave up veteran guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in that transaction with the Washington Wizards. They let Alex Caruso walk, and he signed with the Chicago Bulls. Los Angeles added Malik Monk, Kent Bazemore, Wayne Ellington and Kendrick Nunn in free agency. The Lakers also signed rising guard Talen Horton-Tucker to a three-year, $30.7-million deal. But Los Angeles might not be done yet. The Lakers have worked out three more veteran guards, according to Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes.247sports.com
