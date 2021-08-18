Rays' Drew Rasmussen: Likely to stay in rotation
Manager Kevin Cash suggested after Tuesday's 10-0 win over the Orioles that Rasmussen will remain in the Tampa Bay rotation for at least one more turn, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. "We'll continue to explore [Rasmussen starting] and just see where it takes us. As long as his bounce-back is good and he's feeling good, kind of why wouldn't we? He's just got a lot of power, and he's got a pretty good three-pitch, four-pitch mix."www.cbssports.com
