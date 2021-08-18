Rays' Drew Rasmussen: Likely to stay in rotation

The Rays, winners of last year’s American League pennant, again own the AL’s best record at 73-47, but you wouldn’t know it from scanning the crowd Tuesday night at Tropicana Field. Apparently a five-game lead over division rivals Boston and New York in the AL East wasn’t enough to pique fans’ interest with just 4,795 spectators attending Tuesday’s 10-0 rout of Baltimore. Unfortunately, that’s nothing new for the Rays who, despite their on-field success of late, have struggled to gain a real following, ranking a distant third in their own city to the far-more-popular Lightning and Buccaneers.