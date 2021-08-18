Cancel
House Rent

Signed an apartment lease with rent concessions; property mgmt is now refusing to countersign saying concessions were a mistake.

 5 days ago

We found an apartment building advertising a month and half free as a rental concession. We saw the place, liked it, and signed a lease with the promised concessions included in an addendum. Now the property management company is refusing to countersign the lease, saying that the concessions were a mistake. This feels like a bait and switch. Do we have a legal case? Additionally, if we back out, how can we make sure the lease (with our signature, but not theirs) is legally void?

