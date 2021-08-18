Wedel scores top honors at Burlington Invitational
Braden Wedel, for the second year in a row, walked away top golfer at Burlington’s Invitational hosted at Prairie Pines golf course this past Tuesday. Wedel scored a +4 over par 74. His next closest competitor was seven strokes behind. The Eagles placed second overall as a team, with Cyler Notter coming in 8th place with a score of 93, Fisher Schillig finished 19th place with a 103, and Jarrod Gibbons placed 31st with a score of 116. Next up the Eagles will be heading to Cheyenne Wells on Friday, Aug. 20.www.burlington-record.com
