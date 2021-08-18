Harold “Butch” Davis
Harold “Butch” Davis, 75, of Hot Springs went to be with his Lord on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. He was born on March 18, 1946, in Hot Springs to the late Roscoe and Marie Lackey Davis. He was a member of Vista Heights Baptist Church and was an educator with the Hot Springs School District, he was a former boys and girls basketball coach at Poyen and Carthage School systems, then when he moved back to Hot Springs he taught history at the Alternative School until his retirement. He also was a longtime employee of Lowe’s. During the 70s and 80s he owned Sivad Construction Incorporated. He served one term as a commissioner on the Garland County Election Commission. He also coached American Legion Baseball at the former Boy’s Club.www.thecabin.net
Comments / 0