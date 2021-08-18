Cancel
New Threshold Policy Announced By Big 12

By Greg Hunter
bluegoldnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Big 12 Conference has a new threshold policy when it comes to playing football games this season, and “no contests” will likely be a rarity. Last year the prevalence of COVID-19 forced the Big 12 and most college conferences to be flexible when it came to trying to play games in the midst of a pandemic. For instance, last fall West Virginia’s football team initially had a game against Oklahoma postponed because the Sooners had coronavirus issues, and then the make-up game was eventually canceled all together because of Mountaineer problems with the virus.

