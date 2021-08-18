Cancel
Garden City, NY

Summer In The Streets To Continue

By Garden City Life Staff
gardencity-life.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter receiving feedback via letters and public comment, the Village of Garden City’s Board of Trustees took no action on a recent agenda item that considered reopening Seventh Street on Saturday evenings. At present, the village and chamber of commerce will continue the “Summer in the Streets” program Friday and Saturday evenings until Sept. 11. Seventh Street will be closed to vehicles and open for pedestrians for on street, outdoor dining and shopping.

