Summer In The Streets To Continue
After receiving feedback via letters and public comment, the Village of Garden City’s Board of Trustees took no action on a recent agenda item that considered reopening Seventh Street on Saturday evenings. At present, the village and chamber of commerce will continue the “Summer in the Streets” program Friday and Saturday evenings until Sept. 11. Seventh Street will be closed to vehicles and open for pedestrians for on street, outdoor dining and shopping.gardencity-life.com
Comments / 0