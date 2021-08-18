Board of Education to meet at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23

The Broadalbin-Perth Board of Education will hold its regular monthly meeting at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23 in the Margaret Robin Blowers Auditorium at B-P Jr./Sr. High School. The district will live stream the meeting on its YouTube channel. Members of the public who wish to address the board must do so in person during the board meeting. However, because they will be discussing and considering important topics related to the return to school in the fall, board members are inviting members of the community to share their questions and comments below in advance of Monday’s meeting; see “Leave a Reply or Comment” and click on “Enter your comment here.”