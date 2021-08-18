Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Europe close: Stocks bounce back ahead of Fed minutes

By Alexander Bueso
ShareCast
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEuropean stocks were mostly higher on Wednesday as investors bid their time ahead of the release of the minutes of the US central bank's last policy meeting. Helping to prop up sentiment, overnight the Reserve Bank of New Zealand stayed put on interest rates in response to the recent Covid-19 lockdowns in the country.

www.sharecast.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#European Stocks#Fed#The Us#French#Ig#Rbnz#Team Transitory#Covid#Eurostat#Danish#Carlsberg#Swiss#Alcon#Stoxx#Anglo American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Stocks
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Related
StocksDailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Dow, EUR/USD, Oil, Fed Symposium, PMIs, Delta

Markets weathered a broad rise in anti-risk sentiment last week. The Dow Jones dropped -1.1% on balance as equity investors seemingly grew more fearful of the delta variant and its contribution to slowing global growth. With the latest US retail sales report underscoring bleak consumer sentiment, hard economic data appeared to emphasize this narrative and likely weighed negatively on risk appetite in similar fashion.
Marketspoundsterlinglive.com

Pound-Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: Fed and Global Market Risks Linger as 1.3580 Offers Support

Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.3533-1.3560. More information on securing specialist rates, here. The Pound-to-Dollar exchange rate entered the new week near 2021 lows but could be aided back onto its feet over the coming days if global markets continue to stabilise and the increasing proximity of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) Jackson Hole Symposium encourages caution among Dollar bulls, although analyst commentary suggests the risk is of Sterling remaining on its back foot.
Marketsdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Awaiting Economic Data

The bears triumphed last week as the EUR/USD fell to the 1.1664 support level, its lowest in nine months, before closing trading around 1.1700. The new COVID wave will bring negative results to the European economy sectors in particular, which will keep the eur under doownward pressure for a longer period. On the other hand, the US Federal Reserve is preparing to tighten its monetary policy and this week's important symposium in Jackson Hole will clarify the direction of the central banks.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Dollar falls on profit-taking and return of risk sentiment

The greenback fell against majority of its peers on Monday after hitting a 9-1/2 month high last week as investors booked profits on dollar's rally last week together with return of risk sentiment due to rise in global stocks. (Dow Jones ended at 35,335, up by 215 points or 0.61%).
RetailShareCast

London close: Shares firmer despite disappointing retail data

London stocks managed to break back above the waterline by the close on Friday, even after investors were faced with disappointing UK retail sales data. The FTSE 100 ended the session up 0.41% to 7,087.90, and the FTSE 250 was ahead 0.61% at 23,750.89. Sterling was weaker, meanwhile, last trading...
MarketsForexTV.com

Euro Climbs; U.S. Dollar Weakens On Improved Risk Sentiment

The euro firmed in the European session on Monday, while the U.S. dollar fell, as European stocks followed Asian markets higher amid a recovery in oil prices and on easing fears over an earlier tapering of the Federal Reserve’s bond purchase program. Investors cheered comments from Dallas Fed President Robert...
Stockskitco.com

Equities gain, U.S. dollar falls as tapering worries recede

NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Global equity markets rose while the U.S. dollar dipped on Monday as investor concerns that the Federal Reserve would soon begin changing its accommodative monetary stance faded. Market sentiment was also buoyed after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to the...
MarketsShareCast

London close: Stocks mixed amid Sainsbury's suitor buzz

London stocks finished in a mixed state on Monday, as investors digested a slew of UK data releases, with Sainsbury’s lifted by takeover speculation. The FTSE 100 ended the session up 0.3% at 7,109.02, while the FTSE 250 was 0.04% weaker at 23,740.49. Sterling was in the green, last rising...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Indonesia stocks lag after govt's bond sale deal with central bank

(Aug 24): Indonesian equities trailed regional stocks on Tuesday after the government extended its fiscal deficit financing scheme with the central bank, which has led to simmering worries around the bank's independence since last year. Other emerging Asian stock and currency markets advanced, helped by vaccine optimism in the United...
MarketsForexTV.com

Gold Futures Settle At Near 3-week High As Dollar Drifts Lower

Gold prices moved higher on Monday, pushing the most active gold futures contracts to a firm close at a near 3-week high, as the dollar shed ground. Traders looked ahead to the upcoming Jackson Hole Symposium, scheduled to take place virtually on Friday. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at the symposium is likely to provide clues about when the central bank will start tapering its asset buying program.
EconomyShareCast

Tuesday preview: G7 leaders' meeting, German GDP in focus

Financial markets' focus on Tuesday may be on the geopolitical for a change, as G7 leaders meet to discuss the situation in Afghanistan. Against that backdrop, no major economic releases are scheduled in the UK. Stateside, the Department of Commerce will release a reading on new home sales in July.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold holds above $1,800 as early taper worries ease

* SPDR Gold ETF holdings fall to their lowest since April 2020. * U.S. business activity growth slowed in August-IHS Markit survey (Recasts, adds comments, updates prices) Aug 24 (Reuters) - Gold prices hovered above the key psychological level of $1,800 on Tuesday, as the looming threat from the Delta coronavirus variant fanned expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve might delay dialling back its pandemic-era stimulus.
MarketsDailyFx

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Rises as Bullion Traders Brace for Jackson Hole

Gold, XAU/USD, US Dollar, Jackson Hole - Talking Points. Gold prices point higher as the trading week kicks off. Chair Powell’s signal on tapering key to XAU direction. Gold prices got off to a solid start this week, benefiting from a weaker US Dollar and a small bump in Treasury buying. XAU/USD climbed 1.36% on Monday, with prices now tracking for a third weekly rise, although last week’s gain was marginal. Still, the yellow metal has held up rather well considering the upward price action seen in the US Dollar. A stronger USD typically acts as a headwind for gold prices.
StocksShareCast

Europe close: Stocks buoyed by gains on Wall Street

European stocks tracked gains on Wall Street after the previous week's drubbing, with UK supermarket chain Sainsbury's surging on takeover speculation. "US indices continue to lead the way higher, as they did at the end of last week, emboldened by the trimming of hawk Robert Kaplan’s views on tapering and the conduct of US monetary policy," said IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp.
Stocksinvesting.com

Asian stocks rally on extended Wall St bounce, easing Fed taper worries

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Asian stocks rose on Tuesday on an extended bounce on Wall Street as investors drew comfort from full approval granted to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and on easing worries of an imminent tapering of stimulus by the Federal Reserve. The dollar was licking its wounds after its sharpest...
Worldpoundsterlinglive.com

Pound-Australian Dollar Rate Fades on Global Market Rebound, but Domestic Covid Situation to Limit Declines

Bank transfer rates (indicative guide): 1.8305-1.8438. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.8798-1.8836. More information on securing specialist rates, here. An Asian-lead market rebound looks to extend into a second day, creating a supportive global backdrop for the Australian Dollar. The Aussie looks set to record a third consecutive daily advance...
Economyrock947.com

Goldman Sachs raises odds on U.S. Fed taper announcement in Nov

LONDON (Reuters) – Goldman Sachs economists have raised the odds that the U.S. Federal Reserve will announce the start of tapering its bonds purchases in November, predicting the central bank will likely opt to dial back purchases by $15 billion at each meeting. In a note, the investment bank said...
Marketsdailyforex.com

Forex Today: Stocks & Risk Currencies Bounce Back

Stock markets recovered strongly Friday from the hard dip made earlier in the week, and continue to be bid as this week opens. Asian stock markets have already seen strong rises today, with the Japanese Nikkei 225 Index up by more than 1.82%. In the Forex market, the USD and...
Public Healthwhtc.com

Dollar near 9-month highs on COVID-19 worries; Aussie, kiwi wilt

TOKYO (Reuters) – The safe-haven dollar traded near its highest in more than nine months against major peers on Monday, while commodity currencies like the Aussie languished amid worries that the Delta coronavirus variant could derail the global economic recovery. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six peers,...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Yuan rebounds from 3-week low, breaches 6.5/dollar

SHANGHAI, Aug 23 (Reuters) - China's yuan rebounded from its lowest against the dollar in more than three weeks to breach a key threshold on Monday, as investors lowered their expectations that the Federal Reserve might soon withdraw its pandemic-era stimulus. Currency traders said global market attention will be on the annual Jackson Hole policy symposium, which takes place on Aug. 27 virtually, for possible comments on the timing of the Fed's tapering. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4969 per dollar, 15 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.4984. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4920 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4905 at midday, 107 pips firmer than the previous late session close which was the weakest close since July 27. Traders said the yuan strengthened past the psychologically important 6.5 per dollar level as market worries over an imminent Fed tapering faded. But uncertainty around the Fed's monetary policy stance and COVID-19 developments both in China and abroad kept the gains in check. "If the epidemic continues to deteriorate, the dollar may rise further; meanwhile, the expanding risk aversion could force Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to be cautious with his remarks at the Jackson Hole conference to curb the dollar's strength," said Li Liuyang, chief currency analyst at China Merchants Bank. Li added that the Chinese currency was likely to maintain its gradual depreciation trend under such circumstances. China's health authority reported on Monday no new locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 for the first time since July, offering more signs that the current outbreak which began late last month was coming under control. Many market analysts also saw downside pressure on the yuan in the near term. "The 6.50-figure is no longer a strong resistance level (for dollar/yuan) and the next is seen at 6.5320. Momentum is still a tad bullish but stochastics are showing signs of turning from near overbought condition," analysts at Maybank said in a note. Economists at Huatai Securities lowered their forecasts for the yuan, citing slower domestic economic growth momentum and Fed tapering. "Despite short-term fluctuations, Chinese assets still have greater allocation attractiveness due to higher returns in the mid- to long term," they said in a note, expecting the local currency to trade at 6.38 per dollar at end-2021 and 6.18 at end-2022, from 6.28 and 6.08, respectively. By midday, the global dollar index fell to 93.31 from the previous close of 93.481, while offshore yuan was trading at 6.494 per dollar. The yuan market at 0401 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4969 6.4984 0.02% Spot yuan 6.4905 6.5012 0.16% Divergence from -0.10% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.58% Spot change since 2005 27.52% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.87 98.93 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 93.31 93.481 -0.2 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.494 -0.05% * Offshore 6.6674 -2.56% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Comments / 0

Community Policy