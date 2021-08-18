Hellraiser comes to Dead by Daylight: the fearsome Pinhead will be one of the new villains
Dead by Daylight, the popular multiplayer horror video game, will soon receive a new and fearsome killer. Is about Pinhead, the terrifying protagonist of the horror movie saga Hellraiser, which will reach asynchronous survival through a new DLC on a date yet to be announced for all its platforms. So they have announced from Behaviour Interactive, sharing a first teaser trailer through their official channels and that you can see below.marketresearchtelecast.com
