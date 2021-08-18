Hellraiser comes to Dead by Daylight: the fearsome Pinhead will be one of the new villains

Dead by Daylight demands that Survivors act strategically and cleverly if they want to make it out of the trials alive, so here are some survivor tips to help with that process. The better killers in the game play it very intelligently and give you a reason to fear them, especially in the higher-up rankings. There’s a reason that the most effective gameplay strategies revolve around being able to talk and plan with a full group. These tips however are going to be focused on what you can do when in any kind of lobby, be it with some friends or just whoever you end up in a match with randomly.